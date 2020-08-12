WBPD searching for man suspected in discharging firearm into house

August 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are seeking the whereabouts of Carlos Hernandez, 26, who is wanted for discharging a round from a firearm into an occupied residence on Lehigh Street.

Hernandez may be operating a gray Mazda 3 or a white Chrysler 300.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon.

Police say Hernandez should not be approached and is considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant was filed against Hernandez on Monday charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hernandez is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police Officer Mike Twerdi at 570-208-6721.