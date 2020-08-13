Beyond the Byline: Servant leadership improves our community

August 12, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Back when I was deeply involved with leadership programs, servant leadership was what we learned building communities was all about.

Robert Greenleaf (1904-1990) was the founder of the modern servant leadership movement and the Greenleaf Center for Servant Leadership. Here’s what Greenleaf said:

”A servant-leader focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. While traditional leadership generally involves the accumulation and exercise of power by one at the ‘top of the pyramid,’ servant leadership is different.

“The servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of others first and helps people develop and perform as highly as possible.”

That really says it all. It’s a philosophy that still works today. And year by year, each class of Leadership Wilkes-Barre proves that point. They prove it through their community projects.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre Program Director Jessica Cronauer announced this week that the organization is seeking Requests for Proposals from area non-profit organizations and community groups on possible community projects that would be undertaken by the LWB class for the coming year.

Cronauer said LWB will select up to six projects for the incoming Core class and eight projects for the incoming Junior Leadership class to work on throughout the program year — September 2020 through April 2021.

Cronauer said, “Leadership Wilkes-Barre recognizes that the needs of local non-profits have likely changed or significantly increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, Leadership Wilkes-Barre participants can apply their skills, talents and servant leadership responsibility to community and the betterment of Northeastern Pennsylvania. We want to hear how we can help from nonprofit and community groups.”

For more information and an application to submit a proposal to Leadership Wilkes-Barre, contact Program Director, Jessica Cronauer at 570-270-5323, via email at [email protected], or visit www.leadershipwilkes-barre.org. The deadline to submit is Sept. 9.

These projects work and most are perpetual, having positive effects on the organizations, their missions and, most importantly, the segment of the community each serves.

I asked Cronauer for a list of some of the great projects completed over the years:

• Brandon’s Forever Home: Renovating kitchen space at the home for foster children seeking adoption.

• Team Kirby: Beautification project for Kirby Park, including new signage, repairs to benches and other equipment.

• Wild Blue Yonder: Creating a grooming room for the pets available for adoption at Blue Chip Animal Refuge.

• McAuley Kids: Wish List includes swing set, climbing wall, storage shed and outdoor patio & furniture for the Catherine McAuley House, a temporary shelter for women and children in crisis.

• CYC Squared: Outfitting a new technology room for the Catholic Youth Center.

• Big Brother/Big Sisters Excellent Adventure: Organizing a historic bus trip to Phillyfor kids between 5th & 8th grade.

There are many, many others.

Cronauer didn’t include the project I worked on back in 1987-88 — Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre, which continues some 32 years later.

The point is these are great projects done my great participants in a great program.

Keep up the great work.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

