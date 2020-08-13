Police: School trespasser calls 911 on officers

August 13, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Marlenea Uravage is escorted from the Luzerne County Courthouse on Nov. 21, 2017, after receiving a 4-24 month sentence for shoving a 12-year-old girl. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who served time in jail for shoving a then 12-year-old girl, an incident that was recorded by a store’s surveillance cameras in 2017, was arrested when she refused to leave private property at Kistler Elementary School Thursday morning.

Marleena Ann Uravage, 33, address listed as homeless, allegedly called 911 on city police officers who were instructing her to leave the area.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the school on Old River Road at about 8:20 a.m. on a report a woman, identified as Uravage, refused to leave school property.

Uravage was sitting on a bench in an area that is posted with a sign advising individuals about trespassing.

Officers asked Uravage what she was doing and she replied she was just sitting there.

Uravage told officers she had no place to go and refused to leave.

Officers gave Uravage multiple instructions to leave at which she continued to refuse.

Police in the complaint say Uravage called 911 and remained on the property when she was arrested.

A school official told police he arrived at the school around 7:30 a.m. and noticed a woman he asked if she needed help. When the woman told the school official she did not need assistance, the school official told Uravage she needed to leave, the complaint says.

Uravage was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on a single count of defiant trespass. She was released on $2,500 unsecured bail, court records say.

Uravage spent several months in jail after she pleaded guilty to simple assault for shoving the girl outside the Quick Stop mart in Wilkes-Barre on May 28, 2017.

Uravage also pleaded guilty to harassment stemming from spitting saliva at a nurse and a security officer at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township on Aug. 22, 2019. She was fined $160 plus court costs.