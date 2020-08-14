Coroner: Waiting on toxicology reports for inmate’s death

August 13, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — It’s likely to be a few weeks before we learn the cause and manner of death of a woman who died at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Mary Balliet, 30, passed away at the county jail this week after being brought in early Wednesday morning. She died after a medical episode, but officials have not specified the exact nature of the episode.

According to Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken, an autopsy was performed on Thursday, but the results are pending a toxicology report, which Hacken says could take several weeks to get back.

Balliet’s death comes during the height of renewed criticism into the death of Shaheen Mackey, an inmate who passed away after being brought to the facility in the summer of 2018.