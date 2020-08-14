Neighbors’ dispute leads to arrest in Wilkes-Barre Township

August 14, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested Thomas Matthew Filip on allegations he threatened to “pick off” neighbors on Metcalf Street Wednesday night.

The arrest of Filip is connected to an ongoing neighbor dispute involving Patricia Griffith and her son, Michael Griffith, who were both arrested earlier this month after a disturbance.

According to the criminal complaint:

Patricia Griffith called 911 saying her neighbor, Filip, yelled threats at her at about 8:15 p.m.

Police said Patricia Griffith showed a cell phone video that recorded Filip yelling, “Hey, I’m giving you your shot or I’m gonna pick you off walking in your yard. You (expletive) with the wrong guy when you (expletive) with Tommy Filip,’” the complaint says.

Patricia Griffith told police she felt threatened as she interpreted “Pick you off” as Filip intending to use a firearm.

Police went to Filip’s residence, where he initially refused to open the door.

Officers spotted a knife in a sheath attached to Filip’s waist.

After several minutes, Filip opened the front door and refused to exit but invited the officers inside.

Officers instructed Filip to remove the knife, which he placed on a piece of furniture inside his residence.

After officers entered the residence, Filip was told he needed to go to the police station due to the alleged threat.

Filip tensed up and resisted arrest when officers handcuffed him, the complaint says.

Filip was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Patricia Griffith was charged by township police Aug. 3 when she approached officers while holding a knife when Michael Griffith was being arrested in their rear yard of their Metcalf Street home.

Police were at the Griffith household that day on an arrest warrant for Michael Griffith after he allegedly threatened to “beat Filip dead in the street” on Aug. 2, court records say.

Patricia Griffith and Michael Griffith are facing terroristic threats and resisting arrest charges in Central Court.