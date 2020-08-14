Fire damages Beer Bellies in Hanover Township

August 14, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

HANOVER TWP. — A state police deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged Beer Bellies on Dexter Street early Friday morning.

Township Fire Chief Joe Temerantz said firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. and found heavy smoke inside the two story building. at 26 Dexter St.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that blew out several first floor windows.

Temerantz said the first floor where the tavern and restaurant was located sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

Temerantz said the building was vacant as he believed second-floor apartments were unoccupied.

State police Deputy Fire Marshal Kerri Dodson was at the scene investigating Friday morning.

Dodson and Temerantz were observed inspecting the building.

Hours after firefighters left the scene, a strong odor of an accelerant was noticeable near the building.

Luzerne County property records list 26 Dexter LLC as owners of the property.

It’s liquor license is listed as “safekeeping” with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Beer Bellies closed in 2019.