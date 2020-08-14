Death investigation in Larksville

August 14, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Breaking News, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

LARKSVILLE — State police at Wyoming are investigating the death of a person found inside a home in Larksville on Thursday.

The body of an unknown gender was found by authorities conducting a welfare check.

Investigators later served a search warrant at the home.

Troopers with the Forensic Services Unit were at the scene into early Friday morning.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken removed the body for an autopsy.

A borough police officer remained overnight at the residence.

An open red hazardous materials bag was observed in the front yard with police caution tape surrounding the property.

Authorities have requested not to publish the street address and picture pending next of kin.

Check back as more information becomes available.