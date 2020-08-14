Trump to visit region next week

Trump President Donald Trump calls on a reporter as he speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump calls on a reporter as he speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WILKES-BARRE — President Donald Trump will be in northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, Aug. 19.

That comes from George Bieber, acting director of security at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Bieber said he received notification from the Secret Service that Air Force One will be arriving at the airport on Thursday. Bieber said the airport has begin site preparations for the president’s arrival.

Where President Trump will go from there has not been confirmed.

Several sources say that the president may choose a site in Old Forge. The sources said Trump campaign operatives were in the area Friday to check out possible sites for Trump’s visit.

So far, nobody affiliated with the campaign has responded to inquiries asking for confirmation of the president’s visit.

Word of a possible Trump visit came earlier this week, with sources saying Trump would visit the region and the site could be anywhere between Scranton (Lackawanna County) and Edwardsville (Luzerne County).

Thursday is the same day challenger Joe Biden — a native of the Electric City — is scheduled to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

It has been reported that Trump is expected to hit the road next week as counter-programming to the DNC, visiting four battleground states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“This will likely be a mix of campaign & official White House events, including a visit to Scranton on Thursday,” NBC News political reporter Monica Alba Tweeted on Wednesday.

USA Today also reported the planned visit, saying it is set for next Thursday, the same day Biden is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech.

Further details were not immediately available, but a local source with knowledge of the situation said they were informed Trump campaign staffers were in the area Friday to scout locations.

Reports of Trump’s planned northeastern Pennsylvania stop came one day after Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, ratcheting up news coverage of the former vice president’s campaign.

Biden, who was born in Scranton but moved to Delaware with his family when he was 10, made a campaign stop in Dunmore on July 9, touring McGregor Industries and then addressed about 50 people — mostly campaign workers and media — on his jobs and economic recovery plan.

Trump participated in a FOX News Town Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center in March.

