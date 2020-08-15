Private, charter schools worry bus cuts will strand students

It’s been a week since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their collaborative single “WAP,” a song that, based on a quick Google search, seems to have made a lot of people very angry.

If you’ve somehow missed all of the discourse around this song, let’s break it down a bit. Featuring two of the most popular female rappers out there right now, “WAP” is a bouncy trap rap single complete with an infectious beat and some blistering rapping, particularly from Megan Thee Stallion, who calls to mind some of the flows used by Missy Elliott.

According to entertainment outlet Complex, the track broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut of an all-female music video on YouTube.

But, of course, all of the discussion about the song aren’t about how catchy of a rap song it is, or what sort of records it’s broken.

No, people are really mad about the lyrics.

It’s probably worth pointing out at this point that, when pitching this column to my editor, I was told to keep it as PG as possible, so I will not be able to discuss any of the specifics of the lyrics of this song; I can’t even acknowledge what the acronym in the song’s title stands for.

So while I can’t quote a single line from this song to explain any of my points, that isn’t too much of a challenge, because Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion basically just spend the whole song explaining how good at sex they are. That’s really all you’ll need to know for the purposes of this discussion.

Now, as I keep saying, many folks were disgusted by this song, with perhaps some of the most talked about criticism coming from James P. Bradley, a California Republican who is currently running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Bradley tweeted that he had “accidentally” heard the song — whatever that means — and said that the song’s admittedly very explicit lyrics made him want to “pour holy water” in his ears. He also claimed that Cardi and Megan are bad role models for writing a song about sex — you know, a basic biological function.

And then, of course, we have conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who condemned the song in a video wherein he demonstrated that he might have some bad understanding about how the female body actually works.

While much of their criticism has been couched under the all-encompassing “Think of the children!” argument, it’s clear where their complaints truly are coming from: bold-faced misogyny.

To be clear, “WAP” is not the only sexually explicit song topping the charts right now. Looking at the Billboard Hot 100 charts on the afternoon of Aug. 14, the number three song in the country is the remix of Jack Harlow’s single “Whats Poppin,” featuring guest verses from rappers DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

The number nine song is “Go Crazy,” a collaboration between R&B singer Chris Brown and rapper Young Thug.

Both songs feature exclusively male vocalists and extremely graphic lyrics wherein they brag about how good at sex they are. But I haven’t seen any think pieces written about those songs. Where were Shapiro and Bradley then? Somehow, it only seems to be a problem when a woman is speaking about her sexuality.

It’s a clear double standard. It seems as though there’s a perception that men are allowed to speak freely about their sexual exploits — “it’s locker room talk” — but women can’t kiss and tell.

The backlash to Cardi and Megan was swift, and much stronger than that to the two songs I mentioned by male artists — despite the fact that two of the men involved in those songs have been demonstrably involved in instances of domestic violence. We all remember years ago when Chris Brown severely beat Rihanna, and Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion at a party in late July.

The implication is clear: male sexuality, male violence against women is OK, but female sexuality is to be condemned.

Now, I’m not here to argue that you have to like the song “WAP.” I’ll admit that the lyrics are basically nothing shy of pornographic. But if you’re going to be angry about “WAP,” at least be consistent, and make sure you have just as much anger for the male musicians.

And it’s not like this is exactly a new issue in music or exclusively a hip-hop one; I mean, what did you think Led Zeppelin’s “The Lemon Song” or The Who’s “Squeeze Box” or AC/DC’s “Big Balls” were about? While these songs might not have any of the explicit words that “WAP” does, they’re every bit as suggestive, and they come from a time when artists knew they couldn’t sell explicit singles. I am confident Bon Scott and Robert Plant would have been dropping four-letter words constantly in the internet-era. Are you angry about those songs, too?

And it’s not like sexually explicit content is new in writing, either. You’ve read Shakespeare, right? Or Chaucer? Those guys weren’t as stuffy as your English teacher might have made them seem. So what of all the innuendos in “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Canterbury Tales,” will your blood boil when your kid reads them this upcoming semester?

Personally, though, I stand by artists and their right to say whatever they want in a song. While anyone saying “Think of the children!” in regards to “WAP” has a point that the song really shouldn’t be played around kids, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the right to exist. Sure, 8-year-olds shouldn’t be listening to it, but, like, maybe the song just wasn’t written for them, you know?

Maybe it’s written for adult women who can do what they damn well please.