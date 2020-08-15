Luzerne County’s coronavirus positive test rate decreases, new dashboard shows

Luzerne County’s coronavirus cases increased last week, but its performance in other benchmarks improved, according to the state health department’s latest weekly early warning dashboard released Friday.
The county’s “positivity rate,” or percentage of diagnostic tests yielding positive results, was 4.6% from Aug. 7 to Thursday, a decrease from the prior week’s 5.4%.
That 5.4% figure had prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to include Luzerne in its list of counties with “concerning” positivity rates that “bear watching.”
Wolf removed Luzerne from this list in his Friday release about the latest dashboard, which singled out the following county positivity rates worthy of close monitoring: Fayette (10.4%), Armstrong (8.9%), Cameron (8.7%), Huntingdon (7.1%), Dauphin (6.5%), Northumberland (6.4%), Mercer (6.3%), Erie (5.9%), Crawford (5.8%), Forest (5.8%), York (5.6%), Indiana (5.5%), Franklin (5.4%), Lawrence (5.3%) and Berks (5%).
Although Luzerne County is no longer flagged, its test positivity remains above the state’s 4% rate.
Wolf noted the state’s rate decreased the third week in a row, saying it is a “testament” to the degree of testing underway.
“However, with increased testing comes increased case counts. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom,” Wolf wrote.
Luzerne County had 160 new confirmed cases in the week ending Thursday, compared to 144 new cases the previous week, the dashboard said.
As a result, the county’s incidence rate, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, also rose from 45.3 to 50.4 over the two-week period.
The remaining three county statistics presented in the dashboard to help residents track trends:
• The average daily number of coronavirus hospitalizations decreased from 9.6 to 6.4.
• On average, 0.4 coronavirus patients were on a ventilator each day, compared to 1 before.
• The county’s hospital visits due to coronavirus-like illnesses decreased from 0.9% to 0.6%.
Statewide look
The number of new coronavirus cases grew from 5,030 to 5,530 statewide — an increase of 500.
State health officials have largely attributed increases to community spread, with minimal cases originating from nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
On Friday, the state announced it is now releasing data on mass gathering and visits to businesses that those testing positive supplied to case investigators about activity two weeks before the onset of symptoms.
According to the state:
Less than half of the 24,468 people testing positive between July 13 and Aug. 11 disclosed whether they spent time at a business.
Of those responding to the question, 6%, or 1,499, said they visited an establishment, with the following breakdown: restaurant, 47%; bar, 24%; gym/fitness center, 10%; salon/barbershop, 9%; and other establishment, 19%.
In comparison, 52% of the 24,468 answered the question about about attending a mass gathering or other large event, with nearly 12%, or 1,648, replying yes.
The state is defining a mass gathering as more than 250 people outdoors and over 25 indoors.
These numbers “highlight business settings and mass gatherings as possible sites for transmission,” the state said, encouraging residents to respond when case investigators call and provide full and complete information.
The dashboard reported these updates statewide in other benchmarks:
• The state had 43.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent week, compared to 39.3 the week before.
• Average daily hospitalizations decreased from 619.3 to 586.6.
• The daily average number of patients on ventilators rose from 97.3 to 100.4.
• The percentage of hospital visits due to coronavirus-like illnesses statewide remained the same — 0.7.
Posted at www.health.pa.gov, the dashboard is updated every Friday.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.