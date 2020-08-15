Police: Shots fired at home in Korn Krest section of Hanover Township

August 15, 2020

HANOVER TWP – Police are investigating shots being fired at a home in the Korn Krest section of the Township early Saturday morning.

According to a police report:

Several shots struck a home on Elk Street at approximately 1:16 a.m. The shots may have been fired from a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township police department at 570-825-1254 or call Luzerne County 9-1-1.