August 15, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

OLD FORGE — After announcing that President Donald Trump would be making a trip to Northeastern Pennsylvania, his campaign has confirmed exactly where the president would be making his stop on Thursday.

Just under three months out from November’s general election, the Trump campaign announced on Saturday that Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge would be the location where the president will deliver remarks aimed at his opponent, former vice president and Scranton native Joe Biden.

The press release from the Trump campaign promises that the president will deliver remarks “on a half century of Joe Biden failing America.”

Trump’s remarks are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.