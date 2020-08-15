Redeemer, King’s grad to appear on this week’s Cannonball

About four years ago, Dalton Ell headed west for the sunny skies of Los Angeles in his pursuit to become an actor. Now, in just a few days’ time, Ell will be seen on TV screens all over the country — and have a chance to win some cash, to boot.

The Holy Redeemer and King’s College graduate will be one of a handul of competitors to take a shot at $10,000. The catch? Ell has to outlast the field in a series of wacky water-based stunts to win the grand prize on Cannonball, a brand-new reality competition on the USA Network.

“When I got the call, they asked me two things: ‘Are you afraid of heights?’ and ‘Do you know how to swim?’” Ell said. “I love heights and love the water, so I figured I was a natural fit.”

Ell’s always seen himself as an actor, even writing his own scripts and starring in his own home movies growing up. After graduating from King’s with a degree in chemistry, he decided to try his luck and move to California.

“It’s every parent’s dream: their son says he wants to go to medical school, gets into medical school, and then decides to become an actor,” Ell joked. “But I’ve always loved it, and I’ve always been mesmerized by acting performances.”

He’s had a pretty good go of it so far: a Nike commercial, some short arthouse films and an ad spot for fast-food chain Jack in the Box that premiered on Wednesday.

“Next time you see spicy chicken tenders, you’ll think of me,” Ell said.

Throughout his four-year stay in California, Ell’s gotten to make a lot of connections and build up a following on social media. It was through these avenues that the call from Cannonball came.

“Someone I know from casting got them in touch with me,” Ell said. “I said yes right away.”

In its first season, Cannonball has proven to be popular with fans in a similar vein to shows like Wipeout. The show, hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin of World Wrestling Entertainment fame, puts contestants through a series of stunts and challenges, with the winner walking out a little bit richer.

“I played some hoops in college and have an athletic background, but I still didn’t really know what I was diving in to,” Ell said. “The showrunners were really good at keeping everything under wraps.”

Ell’s episode, scheduled to air on Thursday at 8 p.m., was taped roughly eight months ago. No spoilers here, but it was an incredibly fun experience for Ell.

“I had so much fun on the show, it was an unbelievable experience,” Ell said.

Now it’s back to the grind for the young actor, who said that he doesn’t like to talk about future roles “without everything set in stone.”

“I’ll tell you one thing, there’s mountains and mountains of auditions waiting for me,” Ell said. “I just don’t want to jinx anything.”

No matter what Ell lands next, he’ll be sure to look back fondly on his Cannonball appearance.

“It’s such a silly, no-holds-barred show, and I think that’s perfect for this period of time,” Ell said. “I think people are just looking for something to smile at.”