Scranton artist looks to ‘make a sad song better’ during COVID-19

D’Angelo speaks with a Times Leader reporter Friday morning.
Patrick Kernan | Times Leader
A view of the inside of Jeff D’Angelo’s Design Group
Patrick Kernan | Times Leader
SCRANTON — Walking into Jeff D’Angelo’s art studio is a bit like walking into a room filled with pop culture memories.
The 61-year-old is the main artist and face behind Jeff D’Angelo’s Design Group, a Scranton-based company which provides themed parties and events, with the main focus being some of the decades of large-scale paintings D’Angelo has made over the years.
Like some sort of blend between Andy Warhol and Norman Rockwell, D’Angelo’s main theme is and has always been the figures we see on both the big and small screens. Scattered around his studio, located on Prospect Avenue in the Electric City, are larger-than-life paintings of the people that make the American subconscious: Lucille Ball, Adam West’s Batman and — since it’s Scranton — plenty of characters from “The Office.”
D’Angelo’s business describes itself as the largest “prop shop” in the area.
“What I do is special events,” the artist said in his studio, speaking with a reporter on a Friday morning, before heading to his other gig as assistant chief of campus safety at Marywood University.
“We’ll go into a room, and we’ll transform it,” he went on. “So if someone wants to have a big event at the Woodlands of Kalahari… we’ll go in and we’ll transform the room.”
D’Angelo said he’s been building up a collection of his art for years, to the point that the Design Group can accommodate 150 different themes, complete with a possible 15,000 separate pieces painted mostly by D’Angelo himself — and occasionally some interns who have come to him from Marywood.
D’Angelo said his long career started with cartoons and art he worked on while working in his father’s clothing store — LaSalle the Image Makers, which is still owned and operated by Leo D’Angelo, who’s now in his 90s, only a few blocks away from Jeff’s studio. But D’Angelo said that his art became a focus when he was noticed by Rick Kornfeld, owner of The Woodlands in Plains Township.
“(He) happened to notice one of my cartoons and he said, ‘Who is this guy?’” D’Angelo explained, saying that then Kornfeld asked for help decorating bar mitzvahs at the resort, starting with a 1950s-themed party.
“I started building themes for him, and I did it in the basement of my father’s clothing store,” D’Angelo said.
One thing led to another, as it so often does, and D’Angelo moved from space to space, before settling in at 631 Prospect Avenue in the city’s South Side. The studio is labyrinthine, with another room seemingly tucked behind every corner in a way that almost made the space feel bigger on the inside. Every square corner is filled with art that’s used at D’Angelo’s events, which often see hundreds of guests.
But, of course, things are different this year.
“Now, with the corona, I’ve probably lost more than 30 events this year, and I don’t know when it’s gonna get better,” he said.
Things are going in a bit different direction, though, with D’Angelo citing the Fab Four as an influence.
“It’s funny, because I’m always listening to Beatles songs,” D’Angelo said. “I was sitting here listening to ‘Yesterday.’”
You know how it goes. “All my troubles seemed so far away,” Paul McCartney crooned so early into the Beatles’ career.
“But then about three hours later, I hear ‘Hey Jude,’ and he says ‘Take a sad song and make it better,’” D’Angelo said. “And I think, ‘How can I take this sad song and make it better?’”
The answer came via a collaboration with Coopers Seafood House, for whom D’Angelo designed some paintings of “Office” characters, Elvis Presley and others to take up seats at the restaurant to encourage social distancing. D’Angelo explained that this has led to some other business opportunities, including painting murals for a local cigar lounge and decorations for some other restaurants.
A revitalized version of his website — which you can find at jeffdangelo.com — has also shifted focus to feature more sales of prints, cards and cartoons, including an option to get a personalized caricature.
“We’ll go a different way for a while and we’ll see what happens,” D’Angelo said. “We’ll take a sad song and make it better.”
