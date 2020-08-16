9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 660 statewide

August 16, 2020
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,607; the death count remains at 185.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 1,963 cases and 212 deaths; Monroe County has 1,667 cases and 125 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 660 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,460. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15 is 167,496 with 5,708 positive cases. There were 18,278 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,332,403 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,375 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,226 cases among employees, for a total of 24,601 at 892 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,922 of our total cases are among health care workers.

