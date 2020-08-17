WBPD: Man arrested after attempting to enter woman’s hotel room

August 17, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say identified himself as the Messiah after he allegedly attempted to force his way into a woman’s hotel room Sunday night.

Police responded to the Wilkes-Barre Inn & Lodge on Kidder Street just after 10:30 p.m. where they found a shirtless Mathew Ryan Yost, 31, in the courtyard.

A woman staying in a room told police Yost attempted to enter her room by attempting to force open an interior adjoining door and later by using a brick to break down the main room door, according to court records.

Police said Yost appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and identified himself as the Messiah. Yost kept complaining to officers his girlfriend was in the room being sexually assaulted, court records say.

Police checked the room finding no one else besides the woman.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to the attempted break-in at the hotel finding Yost standing in front of a room he rented.

Yost yelled to officers, “Help! She’s in there right now being raped,” the complaint says.

An officer stood near Yost who continued to yell his girlfriend was inside the room.

Officers arrested Yost who initiated a struggle.

An officer went to the room and after numerous attempts to contact the woman inside, she partially opened the door fearing Yost was still outside.

She told police Yost attempted to force open a door in-between their rooms and used a brick against the main door, the complaint says.

Police allege Yost damaged the door when he struck it with a brick.

A hotel employee told police Yost asked her how much it would cost if he smashed the window to the woman’s room. When the employee told him not to smash the window, Yost struck the door with a brick prompting the employee to call 911, the complaint says.

Yost, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of criminal attempt, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.