Woman found dead in Larksville home believed to be wife of missing husband

LARKSVILLE — A body found inside a garbage bag of a Larksville home last week is believed to be Patricia Walski, the wife of Richard Walski who state police said is wanted for questioning in the homicide.

Search warrants filed in the investigation say Patricia Walski’s body was decomposing and found in a garbage bag during a welfare check at the couple’s home 195 Schrader St. on Thursday. An autopsy revealed Patricia Walski died from a gunshot wound to the head, search warrants say.

A Chevrolet Colorado truck that Richard Walski owns was found in a wooded area along the Susquehanna River near the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge on Friday.

Investigators say they are continuing to search for Richard Walski, 46, for questioning in his wife’s homicide.

According to the search warrants signed by District Judge David Barilla, Larksville police conducted a welfare check at the home on Aug. 5 when they were contacted by a relative in Suffolk County, N.Y. An officer got no response when he knocked on the door and a neighbor told the officer they must be fishing as the truck, boat and a dog were not at the property.

Police conducted a second welfare check at the home on Aug. 10 based on information from Suffolk County, N.Y., police. The truck, boat and dog were not at the residence.

A neighbor told the officer on Aug. 10 that he received a text message from Richard Walski on Aug. 2, indicating they were okay and would be fishing at a campground for several days. Richard Walski also stated in the text that he had poor cell service, according to the search warrants.

The body was found when police returned to the residence for a third welfare check on Thursday when a relative of Richard Walski said there was a strong and foul odor coming from the home. An officer entered the house and immediately detected a strong odor of human decomposition and many insects.

During the search of the residence, police found the body in a garbage bag inside a first-floor bathroom. A pile of laundry was on top of the bag.

Police searched the residence and did not find Richard Walski, whose truck, boat and dog were still missing.

Search warrants say a garbage bag was tied around the woman’s head.

A concerned citizen contacted state police on Thursday after seeing a social media post about the missing couple that also involved a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. The concerned citizen told investigators he came across the Chevrolet while fishing on Aug. 11 near the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge and keys on the seat with clothing.

“It is believed Patricia Walski is the victim of criminal homicide and the whereabouts of Richard Walski are presently unknown,” according to the search warrants.

When searching the residence, investigators discovered blank checks issued to the couple, and a $70,000 deposit was made April 11, 2018, into an account with only Richard Walski’s name.

Investigators obtained the search warrants to lawfully search the residence and truck, and to obtain the couple’s bank records.

According to an inventory return receipt, investigators seized weapons, ammunition, notepads with writing, a toothbrush and a hairbrush, and eyeglasses with overlay sunglasses from the residence.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Richard Walski is asked to call state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000.