DA’s office investigating reports of adults seeking sex with juveniles

August 17, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Salavantis

Salavantis

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office says it’s aware of reports alleging multiple incidents involving individuals appearing on video to meet minors for the purpose of having illicit sexual contact, including one “reported to involve” a former local police officer.

“Our office has been investigating these reports and is currently working with the multiple jurisdictions where the incidents are reported to have occurred including Plains Township and Kingston Borough who first contacted us to initiate these investigations,” the statement released Monday afternoon indicates.

Videos and screenshots related to the allegations were posted to a civilian’s social media page and were shared widely in recent days.

The individuals seen in those videos and images have not been charged with any crime, and the Times Leader is not publishing their names at this time.

The DA’s office added that they “will release further details to the extent they can be made publicly available while ensuring the integrity of the cases.”