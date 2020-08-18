Police: Man stole running car from parking lot

August 17, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Police arrested a man after he allegedly stole a woman’s car from a Sheetz parking lot after she left it running while she went inside.

Jeremy Lee Suggs, 37, of Wilkes-Barre was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after police arrested him on Monday.

According to police, the victim left her car running while she ran inside Sheetz at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning. When she came back outside, the car was gone.

Officers checked the security footage inside the store and spotted a man, identified as Suggs, getting into the car and driving away.

The car was located at the Sherman Hills apartment complex, and police were able to locate Suggs and take him into custody without incident.

Suggs was arraigned on Monday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer, and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.