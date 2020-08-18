Police: Intoxicated man urinated on WWII monument in Plymouth

August 18, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLYMOUTH — Borough police arrested a man they allege urinated on a World War II monument on West Main Street.

Police spotted a man, identified as John A. Wolfe, 50, passed out near the monument near the Wyoming Valley West High School just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Wolfe was not wearing a shirt and his pants were pulled down to his ankles, according to court records.

Police in court records say Wolfe was highly intoxicated and had trouble keeping his balance.

Wolfe’s wife, Sue Wolfe, told police she was passing through the area and observed her husband urinating on the monument, court records say.

Sue Wolfe, according to court records, claimed her husband was leaning against the monument with one hand and his other hand near his crotch area.

An officer observed a dark wet spot on the monument.

Wolfe, address listed as homeless, was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of intentional desecration of a public monument, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.