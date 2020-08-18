Pennsylvania American Water begins $1.9M line replacement project

August 18, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania American Water Tuesday announced $1.9 million in upgrades to more than 8,500 feet of water lines in three Luzerne County communities which will replace water main dating as far back as the 1890s.

The company said the project will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The project includes replacing nearly 2,000 feet of cast-iron pipe in Kingston and 2,500 feet in Plains Township. Additionally, 4,500 feet of pipe will be replaced in Wilkes-Barre, in addition to the $4.2 million in pipe replacement previously announced in April.

“We’re committed to providing reliable water service to our customers and to do that, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly in areas where century-old pipe needs to be replaced,” said Traci Cross, senior manager of operations at Pennsylvania American Water. “Our strategic investments allow us to continue to provide customers with quality, reliable water service for years to come.”

The project, which got underway earlier this month, involves replacing existing small-diameter cast iron pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along several city streets in the following areas, including:

Kingston

• Richard Street

• Frederick Street

Plains

• South Cleveland Street

• Clark Lane

Wilkes-Barre

• Finn Street

• Brazil Street

• Central Lane

• Burt Lane

• Westminster Street

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including transfer of all customer services by the end of December, with final restoration and paving scheduled for Spring 2021.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Cross said crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

Cross said Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work.

For customers’ safety and the safety of employees, the company asks that members of the public do not approach employees or contractors.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.