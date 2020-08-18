Movies 14 set to reopen next Friday

August 18, 2020
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Movies 14 on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre is seen in a file photo.

Movies 14 on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre is seen in a file photo.

Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Downtown’s only movie theater will be back next week, according to a post on the theater’s Facebook page.

Wilkes-Barre Movies 14, and RC Theatres’ company, announced that it will reopen its doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday, Aug. 28.

The post, made on Monday afternoon, says that new Hollywood films like “Unhinged,” “The New Mutants” and “Tenet” will be screening, the last of which, Warner Bros. announced this week, will only be screened at theaters that are requiring patrons to wear face masks.

According to R/C Theatres’ website, a full listing of films, showtimes and ticket information will be posted on the site at some point in the coming days.

What we do know now, though, is that the theater chain will be admitting no more than 25 people into each auditorium at any given moment.

Advance ticket purchasing on the company’s website will be encouraged, and reserve seating will not be available.

Employees will be required to wear face masks throughout their shift, while patrons will be allowed to remove their masks upon arriving at their seat.

Barriers will be placed between customers and employees, along with enhanced cleaning procedures.

The chain’s website does not indicate if there are any changes in regards to the purchasing and consumption of food and drink.

Movies 14 is the second theater in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19, with Cinemark in Moosic recently making a comeback.

