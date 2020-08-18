Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber Young Professionals Awards finalists named

August 18, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for the 2020 Young Professionals Awards on Tuesday evening.

The unveiling of the finalists was done virtually, with Program and Membership Manager Ahmad Ali and Program and Membership Coordinator Michaela Benczkowski doing the honors on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

“The 2020 Young Professional Awards is to recognize amazing young professionals helping to move our region forward,” Benczkowski said.

The awards are being presented by Coal Creative in partnership with Times Leader Media Group.

Over 100 young professionals from the area were nominated for the awards, with three finalists each being selected in a variety of categories.

Nominations for the awards were finalized on July 31.

The categories are:

• Educator of the Year

• Entrepeneur of the Year

• Cultural Ambassador of the Year

• Intern of the Year

• Influencer of the Year

• Small Business of the Year

• Esteemed Professional of the Year

• Voluntary Leader of the Year

The Chamber also announced that Community Bank, N.A. would be the recipient of its Young Professional Development Award. The full video, complete with the finalists in each of the eight categories, can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced at the 2020 Young Professionals Awards, set for Sept. 23 at the Garden Drive In movie theater in Hunlock Creek.