Alleged lottery ticket thief caught attempting to break into cars at casino

PLAINS TWP. — A man accused of stealing lottery tickets from a Wilkes-Barre Township business that led police to the discovery of a house used to package and peddle illegal drugs was arrested by Plains Township police on allegations he attempted to break into vehicles outside the Mohegan Sun Casino early Wednesday morning.
Kevin Lee Green, 30, was charged by Plains Township police with criminal attempt to commit theft from a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police in Plains Township responded to the casino at about 2:40 a.m. on a report Green was allegedly attempting to enter numerous locked vehicles. Police allege Green was in possession of a syringe and other paraphernalia when he was arrested.
A records check showed Green was wanted by Dupont police on drug trafficking offenses.
Wilkes-Barre Township police identified Green as the person responsible for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from the Citgo service station on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard on Aug. 4.
The lottery ticket theft led police to a residence in Dupont allegedly finding more than 1,100 packets of heroin and fentanyl, nearly $1,000 cash, methamphetamine, marijuana and packaging materials.
Green, Brady Charles Hall, 31, Anthony Deluca, 31, and Michelle Houser, unknown age, were inside the house at the time it was searched by authorities.
Online court records from Union County say Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Hall with drug delivery resulting in death and other offenses alleging he supplied illegal drugs to a person who died from an overdose on May 29.
According to charges filed by Dupont police:
Green, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Green was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on the charges filed by Plains Township and Dupont police. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 total bail.
Hall, of Milton, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Houser, of Bloomsburg, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hall and Houser have not been arraigned on the drug trafficking offenses.
Deluca, address listed as homeless, is jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.