PSP: Expect traffic delays Thursday for Trump visit

WILKES-BARRE — On my evening ride Friday night, I decided to drive over Plymouth mountain and down Jesse’s Road to Plymouth Township.

When I got to Coal Street in Plymouth, I made the left and started up Main Street toward the center of town.

And then it hit me.

This was supposed to be the first of two glorious days and nights on the 1th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

The street was supposed to be filled with patrons, vendors, music and the aroma of garlic.

Instead, the scene was barren. A few vehicles traveling on the roadway, but zero people walking around,zero vendors, zero music, zero kielbasa, zero fun.

And again, I cursed the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it got me to thinking about my hometown when it was far more vibrant than today.

Old Shawnee was alive — Plymouth Alive, so to speak.

And that’s what happens every August when the Plymouth Alive group puts on the annual Kielbasa Festival.

So the absence of the festival and the mere sight of a barren Main Street, left me longing for those good old days.

I wanted to walk the Main Street like it was 1966 again. I wanted to visit all those great places that I have written about before. I wanted to get a CMP at Golden Quality — vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and marshmallow sauce with peanuts and whipped cream and a cherry on top.

I wanted to watch a movie at the Shawnee Theater and I wanted a Mergo’s hot dog and a Rea & Derick cherry Coke. I wanted to buy a pair of pants at Mitch Plessett’s Men’s Shop and a couple of comic books at C. Matus News, where I might also shoot a little 9-ball and play the six-card pinball.

I wanted to peer into Brodmarkel’s Store and see what actually they sold in there. I wanted to steer clear of Al Wasley Jeweler — I wasn’t ready for that diamond engagement ring in 1966. And I wanted to get a pizza and a coke at Joe’s Pizza and then walk back to C. Matus and hold up a parking meter with my besties as we watched the world go by.

There was so much to do back then and what I was really missing was that the Kielbasa Festival would provide the opportunity to kind of re-live that all again. We could walk up and down a crowded Main Street and stop at vendors and sample different treats. We would see familiar faces and have conversations about many things, like how it was back in the day — like in 1966.

And we could again remember and enjoy the halcyon days of our youth. Of growing up and celebrating our town’s bicentennial as we struggled to grow a mustache or a beard to be in the Little Shavers Contest during the borough’s Bicentennial event back then.

I thought about all the great cars of the 1960s and how each had its own distinctive look and appeal. And there were no SUVs, just a few station wagons.

Not much is left of those Plymouth days of 1966. Red’s Subs is still there and delicious as ever.

Most everything else is long gone. But the memories never die.

And at the 2021 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, Shawnee will shine, to quote a famous rally song we used to sing at all sporting events.

The pandemic sure has done a lot of harm to human life — and to the life we have always known.