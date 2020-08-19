Police: West Pittston death was non-criminal

August 19, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WEST PITTSTON — Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances or foul play involved in an incident on Stanton Street Tuesday night, and are calling the case a “non-criminal related death.”

According to a press release issued by West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner, officers were called to the 200 block of Stanton St. around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night for a welfare check.

As a result of the initial findings inside the residence, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Officials were on scene for around four hours, but Turner confirmed that there was never any danger to the public as a result of the incident, and that the victim’s family has been notified of all findings.