Hunlock Creek man arrested in decades-old sex abuse cases

August 19, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Garnett

Garnett

HUNLOCK CREEK — Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two juveniles between 1980 and 1984.

Richard Garnett, 67, of Hunlock Creek was charged with statutory sexual assault and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with minors at his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

The Times Leader does not identify victims in sex crime cases.

According to the criminal complaint:

The state police Criminal Investigations Unit interviewed a woman at her home for a separate investigation on Aug. 31, 2018. During the interview, the woman alleged that another woman had been sexually assaulted by Garnett sometime between 35 and 40 years earlier.

On Dec. 11 of that same year, police interviewed the alleged victim, who told investigators that Garnett sexually assaulted her. She was unable to confirm her exact age at the time of the assault, but said that it was before she was in middle school.

The victim stated that she repressed much of the memory of the assault, but that she clearly remembered Garnett assaulting her at least once, and possibly on multiple occasions.

The PSP’s investigation led them to another woman on July 7, 2020, who also told investigators that she had been assaulted by Garnett. She said that she couldn’t remember being assaulted before the age of 10, but told police that Garnett stopped assaulting her when she began “developing” around the age of 13.

The second woman explained that she came forward to the Nanticoke Police Department when she was approximately 14 years old, but was never interviewed by state police at that time.

Police obtained a felony warrant for Garnett’s arrest on Wednesday, and arrested him at his home without incident.

The arraignment was carried out in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy, and Garnett was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $175,000 bail.

Garnett’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1.