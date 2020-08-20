🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The parents of a teen who is accused of breaking into a family’s home and fatally stabbing a man four years ago have dropped a suit against KidsPeace, who they had claimed did not do enough to stop his violent outbursts.

Zachary Lee Hockenberry, now 18, has been consistently in custody since the Sept. 11, 2016, stabbing death of David Sinoracki, 45. Police allege that Hockenberry, then 14, broke into the Sinorackis’ Kingston Township home and stabbed the father, his wife, Bobbi Jo Sinoracki, 36, and their 17-year-old daughter, Megan Sinoracki.

Hockenberry’s family filed a lawsuit in September 2018, two years after the attack, against KidsPeace, the Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley, and a number of mental health professionals, but the family dropped the suit against all defendants but KidsPeace in early 2019.

Now, in a court filing on Friday from the family’s attorney, Matthew B. Weisberg of the Delaware County-based Weisberg Law, indicates that the suit has been discontinued without prejudice, meaning that the family is still open to begin legal proceedings again.

The filing makes no indication of a settlement of any kind being reached between the parties, and attempts to reach Weisberg for comment were not immediately successful on Wednesday.

Hockenberry, according to the suit, has “arteriovenus malformation (AVM) on the left parietal region of his brain,” a neuropsychological condition that the suit explains could lead to schizophrenic-like psychosis. In the months leading up to the 2016 incident, the family said in the suit, Hockenberry’s symptoms got worse, with increased paranoia and violent outbursts.

Hockenberry was ruled incompetent to stand trial in June 2017 by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, and has since been undergoing treatment, first at Norristown State Hospital and most recently at Clarks Summit State Hospital, according to previous reports.

The case against Hockenberry remains totally at a stand-still in the case’s early phases; despite being in custody for almost four years, his case has not even been brought before a magistrate for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

He is ordered to undergo periodic assessments of his competency to stand trial, but as of yet, no further hearings are scheduled in his criminal case.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan