Wapwallopen woman to spend three years on probation due to neglect of horse

August 20, 2020
WILKES-BARRE — A Wapwallopen woman will be spending just shy of three years on probation after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges filed after an officer said a horse on her property was severely underfed.

Sara Lynn Cool, 52, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in July to a total of six animal cruelty charges, including counts of failure to provide food and water and neglect.

According to court records, an investigation into Cool began in July 2019, after a Humane Society Police Officer received a tip that there was a thin horse at a property in Wapwallopen. The affidavit filed by the officer says she had “grave concerns” about the horse, as the affidavit indicates that Cool had been previously cited about the condition of the same horse in 2018.

The officer wrote that the mare’s condition had significantly worsened since 2018, with its backbone, ribs and hip bones protruding through its flesh. The horse was seized from the property, and was found by a veterinarian to be severely thin.

Charges were filed against Cool in October, and records show she entered a guilty plea on a number of the charges early last month.

On Wednesday, Sklarosky ordered Cool to spend a period of probation on each of the charges to be served consecutively, with an amount that adds up to five days short of a full three years. Cool is also required to pay $4,204 to the SPCA over the next three years at a rate of $115 per month.

Ownership of the horse has been transferred to the SPCA — and, according to the affidavit filed in October, the horse seemed to have been on her way to good health, with the officer describing her weight as filling in and her disposition as “bright and alert.”

