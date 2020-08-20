Two views: Luzerne County women on opposite sides consider Harris’ impact

August 20, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Bozinski

Bozinski

<p>Woodrosky</p>

Woodrosky

Prior to Sen. Kamala Harris’ remarks Wednesday night, some were already expecting the 55-year-old California senator to draw attention, enthusiasm and voters to the Democratic ticket, including some who may have supported Donald Trump in 2016.

Others were less convinced of Harris’ ability to change minds about Trump’s bid for re-election.

As Harris was making history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket, two Luzerne County women whose political views have made headlines before stood on opposite sides of the issue.

Luzerne County Democratic Party Chair Kathy Bozinski said she was starting to see enthusiasm build as soon as Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate last week, including from some who backed Trump four years ago.

Kim Woodrosky, a Wilkes-Barre resident and businesswoman who switched from Democrat to Republican and voted for Trump in 2016, was not surprised by Biden’s pick, nor is she turning away from the president.

‘Outstanding amount of enthusiasm’

“There is an astounding amount of enthusiasm for the Biden-Harris ticket,” Bozinski said the morning after Biden’s choice was revealed.

“First of all, let’s make no mistake about it. She distinguished herself as attorney general for the state of California, but especially in the Senate,” Bozinski said.

“Her leadership qualities have shone through. If you watched her in any of those high-profile hearings you know this is a woman who is intelligent and has an outstanding capacity for dealing with difficult situations and advocating for the American people,” Bozinski added.

Second, Bozinski added, “she is battle-seasoned,” noting Harris’ performance in the Democratic primaries, when she didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Biden.

“Finally, she’s a woman, but she’s a woman with heritage that is both African and Asian, and that is significant,” Bozinski said. “So her gender and her ethnic background make her significant, and hopefully, it’s time. Why not a woman? Why not a woman of diverse ethnic background? She reflects the American public today.”

Supporting the president

Woodrosky says she is “not a staunch Republican by any means,” but said there was no way Harris would change her mind and bring her to support Biden.

But that’s also not the point.

“Everybody has to remember that it’s a presidental election, not a vice-presidential election,” Woodrosky said.

She pointed out to the strong economy which flourished under Trump prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and doesn’t feel it is right or fair to blame the president for economic troubles which have arisen in the wake of a pandemic he did not create.

“Kamala Harris isn’t going to change anyone’s mind about that,” she predicted.

And again, national and international media have their eyes on Luzerne County.

Both Bozinski and Woodrosky have been contacted by reporters looking to interview them about their views on 2016 vs. 2020 and how Luzerne County might vote — whether the longtime Democratic stronghold would support Trump a second time or back Biden.