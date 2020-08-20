Woman charged with trafficking marijuana

Police: Suspect also left two children home alone

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was arrested during a traffic stop when city police allegedly found packaged bags of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

Destiny Tanya Thomas, 24, of Parkview Circle, Sherman Hills, was stopped in the area of East Northampton and South Diamond streets when an officer spotted her vehicle had an inoperable tail light at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

During the traffic stop, police learned Thomas was wanted on vandalism charges, alleging she damaged a vehicle at Sherman Hills on March 27.

When Thomas was arrested, she uttered, “Is this going to affect my ACS case because I left my kids at home because I was just running to the store quick,” according to court records.

Two children were later found unsupervised at Thomas’ apartment.

Police said when a passenger was retrieving personal items from the vehicle, an officer found marijuana in a bag on the driver’s seat. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered four packaged bags of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and more than $300 cash.

When officers arrived at Thomas’ apartment, Diamond Davis and and Djonate Tucker were in the process of removing the children.

Davis identified herself as Thomas’ aunt and Tucker claimed to be the children’s godmother, court records say.

A Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworker determined Davis was not eligible to care for the children and Tucker was permitted to take custody of the children.

In an unrelated case, Thomas was charged by city police for vandalizing Davis’ vehicle in March.

Thomas was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and a vehicle code violation. She was also charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.