Police probe shots fired at WB home

August 20, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating an incident from Tuesday afternoon in which shots were fired at an occupied residence.

Just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre City police responded to a residence on Lloyds Lane for reports of shots fired into an occupied structure.

Officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who said that they heard gunshots and saw two males running from the area.

Shell casings were recovered from the roadway, and bullet holes were spotted in the residence.

Suspects are unknown at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.