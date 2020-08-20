State Police: Three men arrested for delivering methamphetamine

BEAR CREEK TWP. — State police arrested three men on allegations they were transporting methamphetamine to a buyer in the Wilkes-Barre area on Wednesday.

Cristian Inzillo, 50, of Stroudsburg, Paul Michael Rivera, 57, of Effort, and Nicholas Forment, 28, of Emmaus, were arrested when troopers stopped their 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for speeding and heavily tinted windows on Route 115 just before 8 p.m.

Troopers were aware the three men would allegedly be transporting methamphetamine when they stopped the vehicle, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaints:

Troopers learned information Inzillo supplied methamphetamine to customers and prostitutes in the Wilkes-Barre area, and often concealed the drug in a hidden compartment in a black Chevrolet Suburban when he traveled.

Inzillo allegedly identified himself to customers as being in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Army, the complaints say.

Troopers learned Inzillo would be making a delivery on Wednesday and had the Chevrolet under surveillance.

As Inzillo, Rivera and Forment traveled on Route 115, they worried about seeing a high presence of police on the state roadway.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop when the Chevrolet, driven by Rivera, traveled 10 mph above the speed limit.

A state police canine was summoned to the traffic stop when a trooper was denied a request to search the vehicle. The canine made a positive alert on the vehicle, the complaints say.

A probable cause search was conducted resulting in 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine found in the center dashboard, according to the complaints.

Inzillo allegedly admitted to knowing about methamphetamine being in the vehicle and was going to receive payment for delivery.

Inzillo, Rivera and Forment were each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge Ferris Webby arraigned the three men jailing Inzillo and Forment for lack of $175,000 bail and Rivera for lack of $50,000 bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.