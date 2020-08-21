Navarro touts Trump’s economic impact on Pa.

WILKES-BARRE — Peter Navarro, the Trump Administration’s Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, says Pennsylvania would benefit economically from the re-election of President Donald Trump.
“The people of Pennsylvania will benefit from President Trump’s focus on bringing back manufacturing and stressing the buy American policy,” Navarro said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Times Leader. “This has been a long-established tradition in the U.S., but President Trump has done more than any other president in history.”
Navarro offered the remarks during a telephone interview with the Times Leader on Thursday morning just hours before Trump was scheduled to appear at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge.
Navarro said Trump has a clear understanding of what is important to grow the country’s economy.
Navarro began by noting that in January 2020, the Trump Administration ran tax cuts that stimulated investment, approved deregulation and offered assistance to the energy sector, such as drawing on the fracking fields of Pennsylvania.
“And we have executed fair trade deals for the American people,” Navarro said. “Before the China virus hit, we had achieved unprecedented levels in the economy. For example, unemployment was at 3.5%. The economic outlook was extremely strong thanks to the policies of President Trump, which were far better than those of the Obama, Biden, Clinton years.”
With a second term. Navarro said first and foremost would be to finish what Trump started.
“We don’t want to just get back to where we were in January,” he said. “We want to reach that and spring to the next level of prosperity.”
To do that, Navarro said the administration will stick to the same plays as in the original playbook.
“More importantly, one of the things we have learned from the pandemic is the critical necessity of onshore manufacturing,” Navarro said. “That has been the culture of this administration — manufacturing is our way to prosperity. That will be a major focus and we will use all of the tools in the kit.”
Navarro cited the example of the Philadelphia shipyard, a priority for Trump to fix.
“Early in the administration, the boss asked me to do an assessment and figure out how to bring them back,” Navarro said. “We worked hard to develop a comprehensive plan. With less than 100 people working there, they were faced with the reality of closure.”
Navarro said three years later, after working with labor leaders and others, new training skills were taught and a five-ship contract was secured.
“Ultimately, there will be more than 2,000 workers in the shipyard,” Navarro said.
Navarro also took the time to take a shot at Biden, who he called the self-proclaimed kid from Scranton.
“I just find that ironic,” Navarro said. “He claims to be a kid from Scranton, yet he spent more than 50 years in Washington working on legislation that has destroyed much of the industry in Pennsylvania and the U.S.”
Navarro went on to say that Pennsylvania is not an island — that it is a part of a network of states in the supply chain throughout the country.
“These states are all connected and feed into each other,” he said.
Navarro called Trump “a working class president who has transformed the Republican Party into the party of the working class.
He also expressed concern about unrest in many major U.S. cities.
“We can’t have economic prosperity without peaceful cities and social stability,” Navarro said. “This lawless behavior that has been unleashed on our cities in wave upon wave, will threaten our suburbs and eat at the very fabric of our economic prosperity.”
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.