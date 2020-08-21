Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at 13.7 percent in July

August 21, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate increased by 9.3 percentage points from July 2019, while the national rate was up 6.5 points over the year.

Tthe Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its employment situation report for July 2020.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the month to 13.7 percent in July.

The national rate fell 0.9 percentage points from June’s level to 10.2 percent.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 88,000 over the month due to gains of 44,000 in both resident employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 97,900 over the month to 5,525,900 in July.

Jobs increased in 7 of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest gain was in leisure & hospitality, up 47,100 jobs from June, which accounted for nearly half of the total non-farm job increase.

Over the past three months, Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 48 percent of the total non-farm jobs lost in March and April.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 541,900 with declines in 10 of the 11 super-sectors.

The largest 12-month change among super-sectors was a decline of 167,800 jobs in leisure & hospitality.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

