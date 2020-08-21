Butler Township district judge cleared of harassment

PLYMOUTH — A 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged as an adult on allegations she assaulted two people with a machete, including spitting saliva at officers saying she has herpes and COVID-19.

Aloni Layla Robinson-Modeste resisted arrest when borough officers assisted by police from Larksville and Edwardsville responded to a domestic disturbance at her residence, 214 Vine St., just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers stunned Robinson-Modeste with a Taser when she emerged from a bedroom holding a machete.

Robinson-Modeste began to call officers’ vulgar names threatening to kill their wives by slitting their throats in their sleep and rape their children before she spat saliva saying she has herpes and COVID-19, according to court records.

Police in court records say Robinson-Modeste yelled, ‘Police just kill black people and black lives matter,” and threatened to blow up the Plymouth police station.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Vine Street residence for a domestic dispute and heard someone screaming for help and glass breaking.

When officers forced open the front door, they heard screaming coming from a second floor bedroom.

Officers walked up the stairs to the second floor when a bedroom door opened and Robinson-Modeste emerged thrusting a machete toward officers, the complaint says.

Robinson-Modeste was stunned by a Taser when she refused to drop the machete.

After Robinson-Modeste was taken into custody, she became combative and thrashed her body screaming at officers, “I’m going to kill you, slit your wives throats in their sleep and then rape your children,” the complaint says.

Robinson-Modeste continued to yell, “Police just kill black people,” and “Black lives matter,” before threatening to blow up the police station, according to the complaint.

Officers had to carry Robinson-Modeste as she refused to walk. An officer nearly lost his balance due while descending the stairs carrying her.

When emergency medical technicians arrived to evaluate a laceration on Robinson-Modeste’s hand, police alleged she spat saliva at them.

Robinson-Modeste was transported to the police station where she refused to exit the cruiser.

Police said Robinson-Modeste yelled a sexually explicit comment toward an officer and called officers, “Fat, racist pigs,” while spitting saliva and saying she has herpes and COVID-19, the complaint says.

Two sisters told police they arrived home to find a door open to their father’s vehicle. When they entered their residence, they found items smashed in a bedroom and Robinson-Modeste demanding a cell phone.

When the older sister refused to give Robinson-Modeste her cell phone, she claimed Robinson-Modeste placed her in a choke hold and strangled her. The younger sister assisted her older sister resulting in Robinson-Modeste attacking the younger girl, the complaint says.

Robinson-Modeste grabbed a machete and swung it injuring the older sister, according to the complaint.

The older sister told police Robinson-Modeste threatened the family’s pets and strangled a dog.

Robinson-Modeste was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on three counts of simple assault, two counts each of aggravated assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and harassment and one count each of criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $125,000 bail.