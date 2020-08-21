Butler Township district judge cleared of harassment

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge from Butler Township was cleared of a summary offense of harassment following a hearing at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday.

Daniel O’Donnell, 51, of Drums, was cited by state police on June 19 based on allegations he shoved his father-in-law, Francis Petrovich.

The citation alleged O’Donnell shoved Petrovich, 80, during a verbal argument inside the district judge’s residence on June 16, 2019.

Nearly a year after the alleged incident, Petrovich filed a complaint with the district attorney’s office who referred the case to the state police at Hazleton.

The complaint was filed after O’Donnell filed for divorce from his wife, Petrovich’s daughter.

After O’Donnell was cited with harassment, he filed an affidavit for a protection-from abuse order against his estranged wife.

In his PFA application, which he withdrew, O’Donnell alleged he was attacked by Petrovich and had been harassed by phone calls and text messages and was followed by a relative of his estranged wife.

When O’Donnell was cited, President Judge Michael T. Vough prohibited him from presiding over criminal cases. O’Donnell can resume presiding over criminal matters.

District Judge Timothy M. Clark of Bradford County presided over the hearing Friday dismissing the harassment citation against O’Donnell.