Pedri recommends Mackey review

County Manager proposes Philly-based attorney to report on 2018 death

The Luzerne County Correctional Facility is seen in a file photo. Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri has recommended a Philadelphia-based attorney be hired to undertake an independent review of events surrounding the death of Shaheen Mackey two years ago after he was restrained at the facility. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri has recommended a Philadelphia-based attorney be hired to undertake an independent review of events surrounding the death of Shaheen Mackey two years ago.

Mackey, 41, died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in June 2018, two days after being restrained at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility by corrections officers while suffering what family members say was a seizure.

In his recommendation released Friday, Pedri called for the county to retain attorney Michael Reed and his firm, Troutman Pepper, to review all interactions with Mackey while he was at LCCF, as well as providing “an analysis of relevant current and past standard operating procedures and protocols of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.”

County Council could vote on the recommendation, with a price tag of $75,000, on Tuesday.

“It is my hope that this independent, fair and impartial report could shed some light on what occurred here and that LCCF could improve and move forward” Pedri said. “Once received, the report’s findings will be made available to the public.”

Mackey, of Berwick, had been lodged at the prison in Wilkes-Barre for about five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said.

The District Attorney’s Office previously concluded in its own internal investigation there were no “criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.” DA Stefanie Salavantis has said she stands by that conclusion, and that there was no need to refer the matter to the state Attorney General’s office — but that her office would fully cooperate with any state or federal law enforcement agency that requests to review the facts and conclusions of the original probe.

“We are encouraged that Luzerne County is open to an outside review so that the public knows what measures are being taken to prevent future tragedies as well as answer fair and appropriate questions about Shaheen’s death,” said AG’s office spokeswoman Jacklin Rhoads.

County Council previously approved a $3 million settlement to end litigation with Mackey’s estate, with a settlement hearing between the family and the county scheduled for Sept. 9.

Despite that pending settlement, the case raised new concerns and public anger after Mackey’s family released surveillance video earlier this month showing a portion of the interactions between Mackey and corrections officers, including scenes of Mackey being restrained.

The Troutman Pepper team will be headed by Reed, a Yale Law Graduate who currently serves as a Fellow of the Pepper Center for Public Service and on the Board of Trustees of Temple University.

Reed was the first African American President of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and is a recipient of the A. Leon Higginbotham Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for demonstrated dedication to the legal profession and the minority community.