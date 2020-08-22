Police: Moosic man gave false testimony about truck

By Ed Lewis

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police charged a man from Moosic with perjury when he falsely testified before a magisterial district judge about getting rid of his truck.

Joseph Colarusso, 64, of Glenmaura Drive, was cited by township police with several vehicle citations during a traffic stop on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard on Jan. 10.

Police allege Colarusso’s Ford F250 had several equipment violations including expired inspection and emission stickers, expired registration and had no insurance.

During a summary trial before District Judge Michael Dotzel on Aug. 4, a hearing at which an oath was given to Colarusso, he claimed he “disposed” of the vehicle, according to court records.

Colarusso allegedly told the officer prior to the start of the summary trial and during the proceeding when asked by Dotzel about getting rid of the vehicle.

The officer withdrew the vehicle violations against Colarusso based on his sworn testimony, court records say.

After the summary trial, the officer conducted a records check that showed the Ford had an active registration.

The officer drove to Moosic at 2 a.m. on Aug. 10 when he observed the Ford parked at Colarusso’s residence, displaying the same license plate and expired stickers from the Jan. 10 traffic stop, according to court records.

Colarusso was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of perjury and false testimony. He was released on his own recognizance.

