Exeter man charged with injuring two in DUI related crash

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas said the trial for former Wilkes-Barre lawman Robert Matthew Collins will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Lupas made the announcement at the end of motions hearing held Thursday to settle outstanding legal issues.

And legal issues there are.

Collins, 55, was arrested twice by state police in 2019 on claims from eight women who say he sexually assaulted them while he was on duty as a city police officer. Collins resigned from the police force in February 2019 after he was first arrested.

One woman, 26, who made allegations died in December from an accidental drug overdose.

Lupas said the arena will provide enough space for jurors to social distance from each other, including witnesses, attorneys, a stenographer and a court clerk.

The judge said microphones and a speaker system will be set up and attorneys will be required to stay behind a podium when addressing the jury with opening and closing arguments and asking questions directed to witnesses.

All those attending the trial will be required to wear a mask, except witnesses when they testify.

State Assistant Attorney General Bernard A. Anderson said he would want jurors to see facial expressions on witnesses.

Lupas said efforts are being made for jurors to wear clear masks.

Collins’ trial on multiple sexual assault offenses is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

A few days before the start of trial, Lupas said all those involved in the proceeding will be permitted to visit the make-shift courtroom and offer suggestions, such as seating arrangements and where the podium will be placed.

Details about jury selection was not discussed or whether it will be held at the courthouse or arena.

As for the legal issues, Lupas said he will conduct a second in-person camera review of criminal investigative records from the state police.

Lupas initially denied a request to reconsider his prior ruling that defense attorney Evan T.L. Hughes does not have the right to obtain the records from state police.

After a private meeting between Lupas and Hughes in which Collins’ attorney apparently discussed defense strategy, Lupas said he will perform a second in-camera review of the records to determine if state police will be ordered to surrender the documents to Hughes.

Stevan Kip Portman, an associate counselor for the state police, said the records pertain to other investigations involving other members of the city police force.

Anderson said the investigating trooper should have initiated a separate investigative file but included Collins with other officers, most notable the arrests of two city police officers on bank fraud offenses stemming from the Wilkes-Barre City Employees Federal Credit Union.

“The trooper should have started a separate file,” Anderson said. “The investigation of Collins branched off to other officer misconducts.”

Despite Lupas’ decision to review the investigative file again, Anderson said everything about Collins has been turned over to Hughes.

Another legal topic argued by Anderson and Hughes were the criminal histories of the eight alleged victims.

Lupas said the lawyers will be permitted to offer the criminal histories if they occurred within 10 years.

The judge also permitted the testimony of three additional women who claim Collins, while on duty, made inappropriate sexual remarks to them in an attempt to coerce them into sex acts.

Anderson described Collins’ approach to the three other woman as a “signature,” by making sexually explicit remarks and pledging to them that he could make criminal charges or fines go away if they performed a lewd sex act.