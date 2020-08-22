Meuser tests positive for COVID-19

August 22, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Meuser

Meuser

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Dallas) announced today via press release that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Meuser’s statement read. “I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result.”

Meuser, the representative of Pensylvania’s 9th District in the House of Representatives, has been on the campaign trail in support of President Donald Trump. Meuser made a stop in Kingston last Monday for a “MAGA Meet-Up” neighborhood gathering.