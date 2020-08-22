Beyond the Byline: Santo Loquasto — from King’s to Broadway to Hollywood

Santo Loquasto’s set of last summer’s Woody production of Gianni Schicci at La Scala.
Photo credit | John Quilty
Santo Loquasto
Photo credit | John Quilty
WILKES-BARRE — He has collaborated with Woody Allen on more than 30 films, including Radio Days, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for production design, Bullets Over Broadway, another Academy Award nomination for production design, and Zelig, his third Academy Award nomination, this one for costume design.
He is a graduate of King’s College and Yale Drama School.
He is Santo Loquasto. He is a renowned, award-winning production designer and costume designer
At the request of Joe Nardone and with the assistance of former King’s College professor Carl Wagner, I got to speak with Loquasto, who has lived on Manhattan’s upper West Side for many years, but he fondly remembers and sincerely appreciate his time at King’s College and Wagner.
Loquasto, 76, grew up in Lee Park. His father was a native of Pittston. At age 9, the family moved to Easton.
Loquasto said his older brother went to King’s and he later followed, graduating in 1966.
At King’s Loquasto said he learned everything about the theater, lessons he has carried throughout his life.
Loquasto said theater is where his heart is, even above his long-term relationship with Woody Allen.
“It’s really been an amazing time,” Loquasto said. “To have been so involved in what I love for so long.”
Loquasto said he and Woody Allen are friends. He said they talk every now and then, but everything always revolves around the work.
Loquasto said he still keeps in touch with Wagner. They just spoke the other day.
When he returned to the campus last year, Loquasto said he was pleased to see the turnout of people from all over the country. He said Wagner was instrumental in growing the King’s theater department.
“The thing about any small place where you have that sort of passion and talent, you’re given the opportunity to do far more than if you were at a larger, more swanky institution,” Loquasto said of his time at King’s. ” I was able to learn so much by being thrown into all aspects of the theater.”
As far as Wagner, Loquasto said, “Carl Wagner has been a big influence on many generations of King’s students. He has nurtured people, and not always in a gentle way, and they delivered for him.”
My conversation with Loquasto took place as he was preparing for a meeting on next year’s Broadway show “Music Man,” with Hugh Jackman.
Here is a look at Loquasto’s career:
• He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2004, and received the Governor’s Award for the Arts in 2006, and the Tobin Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2007.
• Began designing sets and costumes for Showcase Theatre, Wilkes Barre (now located in Exeter).
• Has worked on more than 100 Broadway productions, either as scenic designer, costume designer or both.
• Has received 21 Tony Award nominations for his work as either costume or scenic designer, and has won four times.
• In 2004, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.
In May of 2019, Wagner was honored by King’s College — Loquasto was sure to be there.
The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Theatre major, and honored Wagner, the program’s founder.
The event was attended by more than 100 alumni and friends of the program. Loquasto saluted Wagner with a champagne toast.
Wagner began working at King’s College in the spring of 1954. During his inaugural year, he formed The King’s Players, which has been presenting Shakespeare to the King’s community for 69 consecutive years.
Wagner also designed and constructed King’s College’s “open thrust stage” for Shakespeare productions in 1960.
Wagner proposed the creation of the Theatre major in the 1968-1969 academic year. In his proposal, he described the benefits of theatre courses as a way to “develop creative and interpretive thinking, which broaden the student’s growing knowledge and understanding of maturity and of the life which surrounds him.
Look no further than Santo Loquasto to prove Professor Wagner’s theory.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.