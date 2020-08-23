Dress for Success making ‘a real difference in people’s lives’

Linda Armstrong, Founder and Director of Dress for Success Luzerne County, stands in front of a mural in her office of influential women of the world.
Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader
Linda Armstrong, Founder and Director of Dress for Success Luzerne County,and Program Director Heather Pilcavage, with some of the clothing that will be offered during the Drive Up Diva event in September.
Linda Armstrong, Founder and Director of Dress for Success Luzerne County,and Program Director Heather Pilcavage, with some of the clothing that will be offered during the Drive Up Diva event in September.
WILKES-BARRE — When Linda Armstrong decided to leave Manhattan and return to Northeastern Pennsylvania, she had a good reason — you could say it was a mission.
Armstrong had worked on Wall Street for 30 years and five years after 9/11, she decide she had enough and came home.
While in New York City, Armstrong had volunteered with Dress for Success and she fell in love with the concept — to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
“I knew the importance of Dress for Success,” Armstrong said. “I knew a pair of shoes could change someone’s life.”
Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December 2010, Armstrong said the program — her program — has reached 1,750 economically challenged women from the area by providing clothing, job interview support and workforce guidance.
Dress for Success Luzerne County continues to create programs to enhance economic and social development, encouraging self-sufficiency through career development and employment retention.
Armstrong was quick to add, “Everybody thinks it’s the clothes, but it’s the self-esteem we build.”
Armstrong said in addition to outfitting clients, who mainly are single mothers with two or three children, Dress for Success also offers counseling, job interview tips and work on communication skills.
“We get to make a real difference in people’s lives,” Armstrong said. “This is the most rewarding thing I have ever done.”
And in addition to the rewarding aspects of her job, Armstrong also must deal with the sometimes stressful parts, such as raising the necessary funds to sustain the agency, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Armstrong is the agency’s event planner, its plumber, its caretaker and its therapist.
“But if I don’t raise the money, I can’t keep the lights on,” she said. “I gave birth to this agency — I want to see it grow.”
Drive Up Diva!
Dress for Success Luzerne County is in the process of collecting online orders for Drive Up, Diva! — an excess clothing inventory sale.
Armstrong said the clothing sale will be in the spirit of a grab bag, or pot-luck event, as participants will register online and enter their clothing size. Orders will be filled and placed in a bag, courtesy of Shur Save Markets
Participants will drive through the parking lot of LSEO which is next to the agency at 38 West Market Street. The proceeds from this event will provide financial support to Dress for Success Luzerne County.
Orders are being accepted online at — https://dress-for-success-luzerne-county.square.site/ — until Sunday, Sept. 6
• Bags must be pre-ordered and payment will not be accepted at the event.
• Each bag will contain no less than three designer or better brand apparel items plus a surprise.
• No items being used in the bag sale have been worn or are the result of clothing being donated by individuals.
• The cost of each bag is $30.
• A raffle is also being held for $5 per chance to win spa packages, gift cards and other exciting prizes.
• Visit luzernecounty.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.
Challenging times
“These are challenging times for everyone, ” Armstrong said. “This pandemic is hitting women particularly hard. Entry level jobs typically held by women in retail and food services, for example, have disappeared. Add in that school openings are tenuous, and child care is not available — it’s a perfect storm heading at our most vulnerable population — women raising children. By combining a love of shopping and a desire to help our neighbors while remaining safe, we believe this will be a fun event.”
Unfortunately, Armstrong said the pandemic has made it necessary for many nonprofits to cancel fundraising events. Armstrong said her two main fundraisers — an annual golf outing at Huntsville Golf Club, and the Diamonds in the Woods event at The Woodlands — would have been a large part of the budget.
With the cancellation of these two events, Armstrong said Dress for Success Luzerne County will lose more than $35,000 in donations.
“We work on very tight margins,” Armstrong said. “We will get through this difficult time by looking to the women we serve as powers of example — women who get up each morning and face hardships and get on with it.”
The Drive Up Diva committee — led by Kerry Miscavage of The Times-Leader, and Dress for Success Luzerne County Board Chair Jessica Cronauer — is looking forward to the clothing distribution day.
“We are looking forward to people coming out to support this organization while observing social distancing protocols,” Cronauer said. “This innovative strategy is a good way to turn excess clothing inventory into much needed financial support.”
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.