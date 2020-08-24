8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 426 statewide

August 24, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,698; the death count remains at 186.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 1,999 cases and 213 deaths; Monroe County has 1,694 cases and 127 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 426 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,474 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 is 157,052 with 4,588 positive cases.

There were 14,973 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 1 new death reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 1,433,364 patients who have tested negative to date. of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,730 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,394 cases among employees, for a total of 25,124 at 919 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,127 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,341 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.