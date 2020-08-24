Wilkes-Barre pursuit ends in crash; Driver identified by inmate mail

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say was wanted on a state parole violation when he crashed a vehicle during a pursuit Friday night.
Ryan A. Jones, 32, address listed as homeless, sped away from a traffic stop on South Main Street and initiated a pursuit that ended when he crashed into a pole, a fence and a vehicle in front of a residence in the area of Hazle and Jones streets, according to court records.
Police said Jones abandoned the wrecked vehicle and was arrested when police spotted him running on Essex Lane.
Jones was identified when police found mail inside the wrecked vehicle addressed to him when he was incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township.
Records from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections say Jones was released Feb. 20 after serving a sentence for a burglary conviction.
Police said Jones was wanted by state parole agents in Harrisburg.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police stopped Jones for driving a Chevrolet Impala without an inspection sticker displayed on the windshield at about 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Jones stopped on South Main Street near Parrish Street where he identified himself with a fake name and date of birth.
When an officer advised Jones he would be electronically fingerprinted to learn his real identity, Jones started the Chevrolet and initiated a pursuit on South Main Street, Dana Street, Park Avenue and Hazle Street where he crashed in the area of Jones Street.
Police in the complaint say Jones abandoned the vehicle and arrested on Essex Lane.
After Jones was arrested, he threatened officers by saying, “I’m going to (expletive) you up at headquarters when you take the cuffs off me you (expletive, expletive and racial slur). You’re all (sexual slur). Ya, I gave you a fake name. I’m letting you know right now, take these cuffs off me and I’m going to knock you the (expletive) out,” the complaint says.
Jones was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on four counts of terroristic threats, two counts of flight to avoid apprehension, and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, false identification to police, false reports to police, escape and 10 traffic and vehicle code violations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.