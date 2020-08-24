Wilkes-Barre pursuit ends in crash; Driver identified by inmate mail

HANOVER TWP. — State police recovered two shell casings from a 9mm and one shell casing from a .380 inside a Toyota Camry where Fernando Vasquez-Vittini was found lying outside covered in blood after Sunday’s shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by the Times Leader on Wednesday.

The search warrant permitted state police criminal investigators to search 226 Boland Ave. where they say Vasquez-Vittini, 25, of Scranton, and Jose Carlos Matos, age and address unknown, were shot inside the Toyota.

Hanover Township police found the Toyota parked on Saint Marys Road at South Main Street where Vasquez-Vittini was lying on the pavement covered in blood.

A witness told police the Toyota was blocking traffic with a man bleeding from his face, his shirt pulled up and acting “crazy,” according to the search warrant affidavit.

Vasquez-Vittini was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he died.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Vasquez-Vittini died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Matos was found by police when he ran to the area of Lee Park Motors at 309 Lee Park Ave. where he summoned help. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No charges have been filed.

Witnesses described the gunman as a black male and wore grey jeans and a red hat.

According to the search affidavit:

Matos told investigators he accompanied Vasquez-Vittini to 226 Boland Ave. after receiving a phone call. They parked in front of the residence and a short time later, a red, maroon or burgundy colored vehicle parked behind them.

Matos claimed he observed a black male exit the vehicle and enter the residence, removing clothes he placed in the red, maroon or burgundy vehicle.

After placing the clothes in the vehicle, the black male and a Hispanic male sat in the rear seat of the Toyota occupied by Matos and Vasquez-Vittini.

Matos told investigators he saw Vasquez-Vittini remove a small bag from his pocket and pass it to the rear and then he heard gunshots.

Matos fled the Toyota and ran up Boland Avenue as Vasquez-Vittini sped away in the Toyota.

A witness told investigators he heard gunshots and observed a black male with a handgun in his hand running in the street picking up cash blowing around before fleeing in the red, maroon or burgundy vehicle backing up and turning forward on Vine Street, the search affidavit says.

An Amazon Prime delivery driver picked up a remaining bill left at the scene.

The face page of the search warrant list Hakim Wilburn and Danielle Moorer as owners of the Boland Avenue residence, which is confirmed by Luzerne County property records.

Wilburn and Moorer were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking offenses in August 2018 when the residence was searched by the FBI.

Several residents of Boland Avenue said the person residing at the residence was Wilburn’s nephew, who moved out Friday night into Saturday morning.

Investigators seized several items from the residence, including probation cards from Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, an identification card with a man’s name, a woman’s state Access card, a driver’s license with a man’s name and a Ring doorbell, according to the search warrant return.

A 9mm shell casing was found by investigators on the sidewalk in front of the residence on Sunday.