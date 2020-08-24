State police continue to search for Larksville man, wanted for questioning in wife’s homicide

WYOMING — State police criminal investigators on Monday have widened their investigation into the shooting death of Patricia Walski, whose decomposed body was found in a garbage bag inside a Larksville residence earlier this month.

Investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Walski’s husband, Richard Walski, 46, an avid fisherman known to frequent locations along the Susquehanna River from Wilkes-Barre to Towanda in Bradford County.

Richard Walski is also known to visit fishing areas in New York, specifically the Finger Lakes area, Oswego, Hampton Harbor and Watertown areas, and the Genesee River in Rochester, N.Y., state police said.

State police said Walski is a member of the Fishing Creek Sportman’s Association in Benton, Columbia county, and a member of a cabin in the Noxen Township area of Wyoming County.

Richard Walski and his dog, a 5-year-old chocolate Lab named Yukon, have not been seen since early August.

Search warrants filed in the investigation say Richard Walski allegedly sent a text message to a neighbor Aug. 2, indicating he was okay and would be fishing at a campground for several days. Richard Walski also stated in the text that he had poor cell service, according to the search warrants.

The decomposed body of Patricia Walski was found inside the couple’s home at 195 Schrader St., Larksville, during a welfare check by Larksville police on Aug. 13.

An autopsy on the body revealed Patricia Walski died from a gunshot wound to the head, search warrants say.

Neighbors told investigators Richard Walski’s truck, a Chevrolet Colorado, boat and dog were missing when the body was found.

Anyone with information about Richard Walski or who may have been in his company since July 31 is asked to call state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000.