Powerful storm leaves trail of damage, flash flooding

August 24, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Tangled and downed power lines are seen on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, following Monday’s intense thunderstorm. A woman had to be rescued from this vehicle after it was trapped under live wires. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Tangled and downed power lines are seen on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, following Monday’s intense thunderstorm. A woman had to be rescued from this vehicle after it was trapped under live wires.

Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

<p>Broken tree limbs litter South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.</p> <p>Jerry Lynott | Times Leader</p>

Broken tree limbs litter South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.

Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

<p>The Midstate Lumber building in Kingston suffered wind damage, as seen here.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

The Midstate Lumber building in Kingston suffered wind damage, as seen here.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

An intense thunderstorm moved across the greater Wilkes-Barre area on Monday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage and flash flooding in its wake.

Among the damage, downed power lines on South Main Street in the area of Ross Street and the plazas have officials moving people away from the scene, with one woman being rescued from a car after it was trapped under live wires outside Abe’s Hot Dogs.

In other developments:

• Areas of that are frequently submerged by flash flooding, such as the railroad underpass on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre, have been flooded.

• Trees and wires are blocking roads in numerous locations.

• The Midstate Lumber building in Kingston suffered wind damage, leaving walls exposed.

• PPL Electric reported nearly 3,200 customers without power shortly before 4:30 p.m.

• We may not be done with this. The National Weather Service still has the region listed under a flood advisory, flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning.

Check back for updates.