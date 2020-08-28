VP Pence to attend ‘Workers for Trump’ event in Exeter on Tuesday

EXETER — The Trump Campaign Friday announced that Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Exeter on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to advocate for President Donald J. Trump’s pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.

“While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lay out an agenda that would hurt the economy through their embrace of high taxes, burdensome regulations, and bad trade deals, President Trump and Vice President Pence continue to put American workers first,” a campaign news release stated.

Pence will be at Kuharchik Construction, Inc., 420 Schooley Ave, Exeter, at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and will close at 2 p.m.

Pence’s visit comes a week and a half after President Donald Trump campaigned in Old Forge at Mariotti Building Products. At that rally, Trump vowed he would return to Pennsylvania during the campaign.

Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral votes is again expected to be central in the presidential election. Trump-Pence narrowly won the state in 2016 en route to victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump held two rallies at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, drawing more than 11,999 supporters each time.

In Old Forge last Thursday, Trump was greeted by thousands of supporters who lined the motorcade route from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to Mariotti Building Products.

