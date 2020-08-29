Royal rumble: Shapiro’s office suing ‘The Baroness’

In response to continued media coverage about an inmate death, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis released an open letter to the public Friday.

“In light of sensationalism and misinformation being portrayed in the media surrounding the investigation into the Luzerne County prison and the tragic death of Shaheen Mackey, it is incumbent upon me to convey the accurate facts,” Salavantis wrote.

The full text can be found at the bottom of this story.

The DA cited calls this past week from county officials and the media for “what is being referred to as an ‘independent’ investigation.”

Salavantis said her office conducted a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances immediately following Mackey’s June 2018 death and found that the corrections officers were not involved in any criminal acts or wrongdoing.

Around that time, her office sent its file to federal authorities, and it was returned, she said. Salavantis said she was unaware of any county supervisor at that time pushing for an internal investigation of any perceived procedural wrongs at the prison.

Following publicity about the county’s $3 million settlement with Mackey’s estate, the public is “being told that another ‘independent,’ but paid for, review is needed,” she wrote.

County council this week discussed two proposals, with voting scheduled for Sept. 8.

County Manager C. David Pedri proposes hiring Attorney Michael Reed and the Philadelphia-based law firm of Troutman Pepper to complete an outside review of all interactions with Mackey while he was at the county prison and analysis of relevant current and past standard operating procedures and protocols.

Pedri promised to make the completed report public and proposes covering the up-to-$75,000 expense from the county’s reserve fund.

Instead, Councilman Walter Griffith suggested creating a county prison investigation committee to review and evaluate the conduct, policies, standard operating procedures and protocols at the facility and examine the circumstances of Mackey’s death.

Griffith’s proposed seven-member committee would include the county controller, three council members and three council-appointed residents.

Council would allocate up to $75,000 in funds as required by the committee, also from the county reserve, to facilitate the committee’s investigation, his resolution says.

Griffith also proposed council approve a resolution asking Salavantis to request a state Attorney General’s Office investigation into Mackey’s death.

Salavantis has said she stands by that conclusion, and that there was no need to refer the matter to the state Attorney General’s office — but that her office would fully cooperate with any state or federal law enforcement agency that requests to review the facts and conclusions of the original probe.

In her open letter Friday, Salavantis said the Attorney General’s Office is not a “review agency” or a “supervisor responsible for checking the work of county District Attorneys.”

The Attorney General is an agency of concurrent prosecutorial jurisdiction that also has defendants in the county’s prison and also works with corrections officers on cases, she wrote. The state agency also prosecutes cases when the district attorney does not have the resources or has a conflict of interest — the latter an issue “only now being raised because criminal charges are not forthcoming via state law or federal law,” Salavantis said.

“Nonetheless, contrary to reports, I have very publicly invited the Attorney General to review our investigation, but a full referral is unwarranted and unsupported by any means in the law,” she wrote.

Salavantis said her office had no conflict in investigating the Mackey case or any other prison matters. The office supports “proper, law-abiding enforcement officers” but does not hesitate to investigate and prosecute corrupt officials or law enforcement officers who violate the law, she said.

At all times throughout this investigation, both the parties involved and “ALL videos revealed” the corrections officers responded to help because Mackey was combative with the nurses and guards, she wrote. The officers never hit or choked Mackey and acted only to restrain him to prevent him from hurting himself or others, she said.

“His self-revealed social media post included his documentation of his diagnoses for violent tendencies and homicidal outbursts. The coroner described his ‘hyperexcitable physically combative state’ seen in the video, combined with the severe coronary artery disease found in the postmortem exam, was the cause of Mr. Mackey’s sudden and catastrophic death,” she wrote.

Salavantis said her office has no authority over civil matters and had no involvement or input in the county’s settlement.

But another review for criminal charges is “misguided at best and tantamount to prosecution shopping aimed at attaining a wrongful, desired result,” she wrote.

Reiterating a point made by Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott at Tuesday’s work session, Salavantis said the prison received a glowing review and full compliance evaluation by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in last year’s annual inspection.

The U.S. Department of Justice also conducted a review of the prison through the U.S. Marshal’s Service last August and found the facility in compliance, Salavantis said.

In recent weeks, federal authorities requested to review the file once again. On Aug. 27, Salavantis’ office was formally notified in writing that federal authorities had closed their review of the case. It was advised any further inquiries should be directed to the Philadelphia FBI Office.

“Once again, I fully stand by this investigation. Our residents will ultimately decide whether another review of our prison by one of the nation’s largest law firms is warranted or advisable in light of the county’s financial condition, but regardless of that sentiment, I have a responsibility to inform the public when the individuals accused were not involved in criminal wrongdoing,” Salavantis wrote.

She expressed wishes for the county to “see its way through this unique and tumultuous time” and for residents and visitors to remain safe and healthy until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The DA’s letter

To the Residents of Luzerne County:

The electorate of Luzerne County has conferred upon me, as your District Attorney, and our office by law, a great responsibility to impartially pursue justice. Our interest in criminal investigation and prosecution is not that someone is arrested or that a case is won, but rather, that justice is served.

In light of sensationalism and misinformation being portrayed in the media surrounding the investigation into the Luzerne County prison and the tragic death of Shaheen Mackey, it is incumbent upon me to convey the accurate facts. In the past week, county officials and media outlets have called for what is being referred to as an “independent” investigation. I understand that the County Manager has recommended and County Council has voted to settle a civil lawsuit for $3 million and now it is being recommended that we spend another $75,000.00 on an “independent” review of the incident. It may be noted that the $3 million settlement was approved regardless of the findings or any input whatsoever from this office.

Preliminarily, as you all know, the District Attorney is independently elected by the people of Luzerne County, and its supervision is, by law, kept separate from the remainder of the county. We investigate and prosecute all manner of serious cases. While we have never wavered in our support for proper law-abiding law enforcement officers, we similarly have not hesitated to investigate and prosecute corrupt officials or law enforcement officers who violate the law.

Our office was contacted shortly after the incident on June 6, 2018, which ultimately resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Mackey. We conducted a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances and found that the corrections officers were not involved in any criminal acts or wrongdoing. That result was released publicly. Almost contemporaneously with our decision, we transmitted our file to federal authorities, and it was returned.

At that time, two and a half years ago, no supervisor of Luzerne County to my knowledge thought an internal investigation into any administrative or perceived procedural wrongs at the prison was necessary.

Over two years later, following publicity resulting from an agreement to settle the civil action, the public is being told that another “independent,” but paid for, review is needed. According to the editors of a local newspaper, I am, “unwilling to request a review of our investigation by state prosecutors,” doubtlessly meaning the Attorney General’s Office.

To be clear, the Attorney General’s Office is not a review agency or a supervisor responsible for checking the work of county District Attorneys. The Attorney General is an agency of concurrent prosecutorial jurisdiction who also has defendants in our prison and also works with corrections officers on cases. In addition to their usual cases, they prosecute cases when the District Attorney does not have the resources or has a conflict of interest – an issue only now being raised because criminal charges are not forthcoming via state law or federal law. The investigation has been complete for nearly two years. We had no conflict in this or any other prison investigation. Nonetheless, contrary to reports, I have very publicly invited the Attorney General to review our investigation, but a full referral is unwarranted and unsupported by any means in the law.

What the public should also know is that in addition to our investigation, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections conducted a review of the entire Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF). On November 1, 2019, after the incident in question, but before the current call for an “independent” review, that state agency, independent from Luzerne County, and tasked with evaluating county prisons released its results. County officials were notified, in the agency’s words: LCCF earned full compliance; staff should be proud of their accomplishments and are encouraged to maintain this level of compliance; full compliance is a distinction earned when meeting or exceeding expectations; and congratulations and gratitude are extended for the outstanding inspection results.

In addition, the United States Department of Justice also conducted a review of LCCF, through the U.S. Marshal’s Service, which was completed in August of 2019. This federal agency, also independent from Luzerne County, found the facility in compliance.

In recent weeks, federal authorities requested to review the file once again. On August 27, 2020, our office was formally notified in writing that federal authorities had closed their review of the case. We were advised that further inquiries should be directed to the Philadelphia FBI Office. At all times throughout this investigation, everyone involved stated – and ALL videos revealed – that the corrections officers responded to help because Mr. Mackey was combative with the nurses and guards, they never struck or choked him, acted only to restrain him from hurting himself or others. His self-revealed social media post included his documentation of his diagnoses for violent tendencies and homicidal outbursts. The coroner described his “hyperexcitable physically combative state” seen in the video, combined with the severe coronary artery disease found in the postmortem exam, was the cause of Mr. Mackey’s sudden and catastrophic death. While review of civil matters is not in our purview, another review for criminal charges is misguided at best and tantamount to prosecution shopping aimed at attaining a wrongful, desired result.

Once again, I fully stand by this investigation. Our residents will ultimately decide whether another review of our prison by one of the nation’s largest law firms is warranted or advisable in light of the county’s financial condition, but regardless of that sentiment, I have a responsibility to inform the public when the individuals accused were not involved in criminal wrongdoing.

Finally, may all of our county see its way through this unique and tumultuous time. I hope each and every resident and visitor remains safe and healthy until we see the end of this pandemic.

Stefanie J. Salavantis

Luzerne County District Attorney