Police: Hit-and-run leaves SUV on top of another vehicle

August 30, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
A black Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Barbara Torres Torres in an alleged hit-and-run incident that took place Saturday in Hazleton City. Photo courtesy of the Hazleton City Police Department

HAZLETON — A hit-and-run incident has landed a woman in police custody Saturday morning, according to the Hazleton City Police Department.

According to police:

Barbara Torres Torres of Hazleton was apprehended by police after fleeing the scene of an incident that left her Jeep Grand Cherokee on top of another vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hemlock Street between Pine and Wyoming streets to investigate a reported hit-and-run. Additional reports received before police reached the scene indicated that a vehicle had gone airborne and landed on top of another vehicle, and that a female had fled the scene on foot.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and found that Torres was driving the wrong way on Hemlock Street at a high rate of speed before swerving and colliding with a parked vehicle.

Torres continued driving and eventually ended up leaving the ground in her vehicle and landing on top of a silver Toyota Camry. She fled the scene on foot and was apprehended near Holly Street. From there, she was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton by ambulance to be evaluated for injuries.

Three of the vehicles involved in the incident were unable to be driven and had to be towed from the scene.

Torres underwent a blood alcohol test, the results of which are still pending. Hazleton police are still investigating the incident.