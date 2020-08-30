Wilkes-Barre man faces drug charges

August 30, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

HANOVER TWP. — A narcotics investigation run by the Hanover Township Narcotics Unit and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force led to an arrest on Friday afternoon.

According to police:

Hector Alicea, 56, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested by authorities on Friday afternoon after a pursuit that began with Alicea selling heroin/fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Around 3:30 p.m., police attempted to arrest Alicea in the area of Carey Avenue after making the buy. Alicea drove his vehicle at a Hanover Township police officer, nearly striking the officer.

Alicea drove over railroad tracks and onto the Sans Souci Parkway, striking another occupied car in the process. He fled south down the Sans Souci before striking another vehicle in the area of Fellows Avenue.

At this point, Alicea exited his vehicle and fled into the wooded area off Fellows Avenue where he was apprehended by a narcotics officer.

Alicea was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude an officer, multiple counts of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, and multiple offenses related to property damage and injury caused while fleeing.

He was denied bail by District Judge Joseph Halesey at his arraignment and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await his preliminary hearing, set for Sept. 9.